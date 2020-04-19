Abelino "Johnny" Ruiz Abelino "Johnny" Ruiz, age 91, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at The Toledo Hospital. He was born on October 14, 1928 to Salvador and Josephine (Gallardo) Ruiz in Austin, Texas. Johnny retired from the U.S. Army as a Sergeant First Class E7 after 23 years of dedicated service serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He then went on to work for HJ Heinz for 23 years before retiring. Johnny was a longtime member of St. Hedwig. He was very involved in the community, and could always been seen helping others. Johnny coached The Rangers for 4th Ward OldTimers. Johnny enjoyed fishing and working on cars. He also had a love of Johnny Cash music, even getting to see him live in Hawaii on his wedding day. Johnny loved spending time with his family, get-togethers and being with all of his grandchildren. His smile, spirit and caring nature will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his 7 brothers and 1 sister. Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Margaret Ruiz; children, David (Kim) Ruiz, Mary Josephine (Ralph) Murphy, Sally (Estes) Ruiz, Elizabeth (Zach) Bouts, Mary Kay Kline, Robert L. (Jackie) Skidmore, Rosita Barton, John A. (Larraine) Ruiz, Renee Clarke, Christopher A. Ruiz, Rachelle A. (Gaines) Ruiz-Fane, and Ricardo S. (LaTisha) Ruiz; 42 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; siblings, Utimio (Grace) Ruiz, Santos (Martha) Ruiz, George Ruiz, Angelina Gonzalez; and many other extended family members and dear friends. Visitation and Services for Johnny will be Private for family due to the environment surrounding the coronavirus. Thank you for understanding during this difficult time. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, Toledo (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the family. The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the staff and caregivers at the Toledo Hospital and Arbors at Sylvania for all of their love, care and support given to Johnny and his family throughout this difficult time. To leave a special message for Johnny's family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.