Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul M. B. Church
1502 N. Detroit Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul M. B. Church
1502 N. Detroit Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Abiyah Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abiyah Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abiyah Edwards Obituary
Mr. Abiyah Edwards

Mr. Edwards, 92, passed Sunday, January 5, 2020, in his home. He was a 1945 graduate of Dotson High School in Princeton, KY, worked for Rossford Ordinance, the U.S. Post Office and Jeep Plant, and served in the U.S. Army and Air Force. He is survived by siblings, Gretha Clark, Scottie Edwards and Gloria Sam and a great host of loving family and friends.

Funeral Services 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at the St. Paul M. B. Church, 1502 N. Detroit Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10:00 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend J. H. Willis, Pastor and Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abiyah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -