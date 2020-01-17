|
Mr. Abiyah Edwards
Mr. Edwards, 92, passed Sunday, January 5, 2020, in his home. He was a 1945 graduate of Dotson High School in Princeton, KY, worked for Rossford Ordinance, the U.S. Post Office and Jeep Plant, and served in the U.S. Army and Air Force. He is survived by siblings, Gretha Clark, Scottie Edwards and Gloria Sam and a great host of loving family and friends.
Funeral Services 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at the St. Paul M. B. Church, 1502 N. Detroit Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10:00 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend J. H. Willis, Pastor and Officiant.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 17, 2020