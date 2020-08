Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Acquanetta's life story with friends and family

Share Acquanetta's life story with friends and family

Acquanetta Gregory



Acquanetta (Cornett) Gregory, age 71, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Kimberly Turner; son, Adrian Gregory Sr.; sisters, Cassandra Byers, Elaine Thomas and Kathi Cornett; extended family and friends. A private service is planned and entrusted to The House of Day Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store