Adam Ray



Adam Ray, age 73, sashayed into Heaven June 15, 2019, to the thunderous applause of his fellow holy queens. There he joined his beloved partner of 25 plus years, Gary Dyer, who had been waiting with an extra dry vodka martini in hand since 2010.



Adam and Gary were synonymous with the fun/entertaining/never-a-dull-moment lifestyle waged in Toledo's West End. Whether at work or play they knew how to have a good time. From waiting tables at the tony downtown Ricardo's Restaurant to managing their own cleaning company to clowning at parties and events - they were popular favorites across town. Hardworking and loyal to the end, they were ever so loved by all who were lucky enough to cross their paths, share a cocktail and call them "friend".



Per Adam's wishes, his body has been donated to the University of Toledo Medical Center for research.



We will miss you, Adam. And your gorgeous brown eyes and eyelashes. Forever in our hearts.



Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 24, 2019