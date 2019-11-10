Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Olander Park System's Nederhouser Community Hall
6930 Sylvania Ave
Sylvania, OH
Sylvania, OH
Adam Richard Bailey


1970 - 2019
Adam Richard Bailey, age 48, of Columbus, OH, died tragically when he was struck by a vehicle on November 4, 2019. He was born to Richard and Ann (Green) Bailey on December 16, 1970 in Toledo, OH. He grew up in Sylvania, OH with his two siblings, Whitney and Owen. After graduating from Sylvania Northview High School in 1989, Adam attended Ohio State University and found a new hometown in Columbus. He worked for Hirschvogel Automotive the past several years, but his greatest role in life was being a father to his son, Griffin.

Adam was about embracing all there is to see, hear, and feel in this life, and he passed on that appreciation to those around him. He loved to travel and to share his adventures with his son and family. A devoted father, loving son, thoughtful brother, and fun uncle, Adam always had stories and treats to share, never showing up empty-handed and never forgetting the small, special things that mattered to the people he loved. Inside his reserved facade, Adam was all heart and would do anything for anyone. Really.

Adam is survived by his son and best friend, Griffin Bailey of Worthington; mother and stepfather, Ann and Ken Green of Sylvania, OH; sister, Whitney (Tom) Brennan of Sylvania, OH; brother, Owen (Nicholl) Bailey of Rome City, IN; nieces and nephews, Reese and Max Brennan and Hannah, Aubrie, and Logen Bailey. Adam was preceded in death by his father, Richard Bailey.

Family and friends are invited to remember Adam on Saturday, November 16 from 12:00-4:00 at The Olander Park System's Nederhouser Community Hall, 6930 Sylvania Ave., Sylvania, OH.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Griffin's education fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/griffin-education-fund

Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
