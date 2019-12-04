|
Adelaide Cecelia Vanlandingham
VANLANDINGHAM Adelaide Cecelia, 79, of Rossford, died peacefully November 13th, 2019, at home, as she wished. Adelaide was born in New York, NY, on April 25th, 1940, the eldest child of Ralph and Cecelia (Curcio) Clifford. She moved with her family in 1954 to Toledo, where she attended Central Catholic High School, later earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology at the University of Toledo in 1966. Adelaide taught high school biology before becoming an X-ray technician.
Adelaide joined the US Marines, but left and married Richard ("Dick") VanLandingham, Jr., an officer in the US Army, and accompanied him to Germany, returning to Toledo in 1970 with her husband and two "souvenirs," children Richard III and Rachel. They settled on Winstead near Toledo Hospital, where Adelaide gave birth to her third child, Alisa, in 1972. Dick and Adelaide built their own home together in Rossford, where they moved in 1974 and lived the rest of their lives together.
Adelaide started her own business, VanCliff Frame Shop & Art Gallery (so-named for VanLandingham and Clifford) first in the family home basement, then moved into a small space in the Spitzer Building in Downtown Toledo. Her business quickly outgrew that space, so in 1984 Adelaide purchased a small building at 615 Adams Street which she lovingly restored together with her husband and son. Adelaide was recognized locally as a Woman in Business for the success of her shop and gallery. When her husband was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, and his health declined, Adelaide closed her business and retired to devote her full attention to caring for him, giving true meaning to the vow, "in sickness and in health."
Adelaide is survived by her son, Rick VanLandingham III, J.D. (Toledo); daughters, Professor Rachel E. VanLandingham, Lt Col, USAF, (ret.) (Los Angeles, CA) and Dr. Alisa M. VanLandingham, MAJ, US Army, (Germany); brother, David Clifford (San Diego, CA); grandsons, Vann and Jax Jackson; and granddaughter, Cecelia VanLandingham. After the loss of her husband, Adelaide lived at home with her constant companion, Cesar, a German Shepherd, and two cats. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations in her name to the Wood County Humane Society.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 4, 2019