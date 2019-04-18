Adele J. Sobczak



Adele June Sobczak, age 90, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019 in her home. She was born on February 2, 1929 to Edmund and Stella (Bartnik) Pankowski in Toledo. Adele graduated from Whitney Vocational High School. She worked many years as a Retail Sales Associate for Lamson's Department Store in downtown Toledo. She retired as a Bank Teller from First Federal Savings of Toledo. Adele was a lifetime parishioner at St. Hyacinth Church where she also was active with their PTC, Ladies Auxiliary and Altar Society. She enjoyed playing the lotto, was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Notre Dame fan, and truly enjoyed the outdoors especially keeping her yard impeccable. Adele especially loved cooking and baking for her family, using original recipes paired with unique culinary skills. She also adored her Alaskan Malamute companions over the years: Shiloh, Kody, Koby, Timber and Juneau.



Adele was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Richard P. (Coach) Dick Sobczak; siblings, Milton Pankowski, Eve Pankowski, and Cynthia (Dutch) Dutched. She will be dearly missed by her children, Connie, Chris and Terry Sobczak; grandchildren, Brandy (Aron) Sobczak-Flickinger and Kristy (Nick) DiDonato; great-grandchildren, Lucy and Josie DiDonato; sister, Joyce (Tom) Bettinger; and extended family and friends.



Family and friends may visit on Friday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the mortuary, where friends may visit after 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



Messages of condolence may be made at www.sujkowskiairport.com.



Published in The Blade on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary