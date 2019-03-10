Home

Adele M. Collins

Adele M. Collins Obituary
Adele M. Collins

Adele M. (Smiczek) Collins of Toledo passed away on Febuary 19, 2019 at Lakes of Monclova at the age of 99.

She leaves three sons, Jay (Barbara), Craig (Victoria) and Colin(Julie); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

There will be no memorial services. The family wishes to thank Lakes of Monclova and Hospice of Northwestern Ohio for their care and comfort in Adele's journey home. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwestern Ohio.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 10, 2019
