Adele Marie Zalewski
Adele M. Zalewski, age 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Adele was a loving wife, mother and nanny. She loved attending her grandsons football games and cheering for them. She worked at the General Motors Powertrain plant in Toledo for 33 years and made many friends there. She enjoyed boating and bike riding with her husband and family. Her favorite place to visit was Tigertail Beach, Marco Island; Adele was a true beach girl and loved the sun and sand.
Adele is survived by her husband, W. Gregory Zalewski; children Heather Earl (Mark Wood) and Stacey (Michael) Davis; grandchildren Hunter Little, Gabe Little, Ava Davis and Bryce Wood; mother Marilyn M. Ott; sisters Charlotte (Paul) Wohlfarth and Jeanette (Randall) Cowell; brother-in-law Randy Zalewski; nephews Nicholas (Alicia) Wohlfarth,
Christopher Wohlfarth and Chase (Rachel) Cowell. She was preceded in death by her father Harvey J. Ott, father-in-law Walter Zalewski, mother-in-law Nellie M. Zalewski and her grandparents Bernice and Walter Zumbrunn and Louis and Matilda Ott. The family would like to thank Doctors, Phinney and Nemunaitis for all their care for Adele.
The family will receive friends at Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Monday November 11, 2019, 4:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. where the funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday.
If desired, friends can make memorial contributions to the UTMC Eleanor N. Dana Center, 3000 Arlington Ave., Toledo, OH 43614, or Toledo Clinic Cancer Foundation, Oncology and Hematology, 4126 N. Holland Sylvania Rd., Toledo, OH 43623. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019