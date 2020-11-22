1/1
Adeline Bland
1919 - 2020
Adeline Bland

Adeline Bland, 101, of Millbury, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. Adeline was born October 27, 1919 to Edmund and Eva (Schwartz) Rennert in Toledo, Ohio. In 1938, Adeline graduated from Hamler High School. Hardworking throughout her life, Adeline worked at Plexiglass, Rossford Ordinance Depot and retired as a clerk with the United States Postal Service in 1981. At age 60, Adeline began playing the game of golf. She participated in a weekly golf league and shot a hole in one at Chippewa Golf Course in Curtice, Ohio. She was an active member of New Harvest Church and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. Her hobbies included: cake decorating, sewing, spending summers at her cottages and maintaining her meticulously clean home. Her true love was spending time with her family and cherished the celebration for her 100th birthday.

Adeline is survived by her daughters, Lonna Miller and Jackie (Kevin) Winkle; grandchildren, Michael (Shirley) Miller, Rick Miller, Brian (Barbie) Winkle, and Matt Winkle (Jamie); great-grandson, Keith Miller; siblings, Richard (Carol) Rennert and Mary Jean Rosin; along with many nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lon; son-in-law, Richard Miller; and siblings, Aldea Rennert, Wanda Moran, Jane Coy, William Rennert, Lillian Brancheau, Robert Rennert, and an infant brother.

Private funeral services will be held at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Cherry Street Mission Ministries. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150
