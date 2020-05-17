Adella Eleanor Kaye Shearman



Adella Eleanor (Kaye) Shearman passed away peacefully of old age at 95, after a "great, grand and glorious" life, on May 10, 2020, surrounded by the love of her children. Dell was born on January 18, 1925, in Springfield, Massachusetts, to Ruth Adella (Hine) Kaye and Hubert Denley Kaye. She lived through the Depression which cost her father his business and their home. Her positive attitude must have carried her through, as it did in all of life's setbacks. Dell was active in the First Baptist Church, Springfield, and graduated from High School of Commerce. She worked at Springfield Electric Co. In 1949, Dell and her husband began raising a family of 6 children. She took great delight in their accomplishments. If one said, "I love you Mom," she always replied, "I love you too! I love all my children." She was a homemaker and a pastor's wife, in Malden, MA, Dorchester, MA and 18 years at Ashland Avenue Baptist Church. This was a responsibility that she undertook with some hesitation but applied all her resourcefulness to it for decades. She was a crashing success. She washed and ironed, made sit-down meals to eat as a family each night, packed picnics, managed the finances and made sure, somehow, that we had that special dress or letter jacket. Later, she worked at Libbey High School as a teacher's aide with children on the autism spectrum, as a bus aide at Beverly Elementary and then the Lucas County Sheriff's Department for 16 years, from which she retired. For some years, she volunteered as an usher at the Peristyle and was active in the Thrift Shop and PFLAG. Since moving to Toledo in 1961, she was a member of the Ashland Avenue Baptist Church. She greatly enjoyed visiting the elderly "shut-ins" taking one of her children along. As a valued member of the Ashland Quilters she combined fellowship with beautiful hand quilting. She was a Scrabble player and kept a running total each year in competition with Margaret Detwiler. She taught us the words, "jo," "en" and "em." She had a wonderful sense of humor and a real sense of style. She loved music, theater and art and was a lifelong learner. She read us stories at bedtime and taught us poems, ditties and songs. She loved to laugh until the tears ran down her face! She was a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants. Dell wanted it known that "She enjoyed life and all her friends."



She was predeceased by her beloved parents; brother, Arthur Eugene; sister, Muriel Evelyn and infant brother, Ralph Edwin.



She is survived by her children, Mark Shearman, Susan Kennedy (Robert), John Shearman (Khadija Adam), Katherine Shearman, Joan Shearman and Patricia Shearman (Janice Cardoza); 9 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and family friend, James C. Marshall.



The family wishes to thank the Jim Peake family for all their kindnesses over the years. To the staff at Sunset Village, you became her family and an extension of ours. For this we cannot thank you enough. She loved you and all the friends she made there. In a final act of selflessness, she has donated her body to The Medical College of Ohio.



No services are planned at this time due to safeguards in place for others.



Contributions, if desired, are suggested to Sunset Village Residence Assistance Fund, 9640 Sylvania Metamora Rd., Sylvania OH 43560 or online. Burial in the family plot, Center Cemetery, Southampton, MA.



"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched – they must be felt with the heart." Helen Keller





