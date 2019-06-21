Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ader Gage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ader Nadine Gage


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ader Nadine Gage Obituary
Ader Nadine Gage

Ader Nadine Gage, affectionately known as Nadine, age 94, of Lyons, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Swanton Valley Care and Rehabilitation. She was born June 18, 1925 in Leckley County, Missouri to Tine and Grace Dame. She married William Gage and he preceded her in death.

Bill and Nadine came to Ohio in 1948 and lived in Lyons, Ohio. She worked several jobs in the area including Flashlight in Wauseon and the Pickle Factory in Delta.

Nadine is survived by her daughter, Judy Carole (Wilford) Salsberry of Delta, OH; 3 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit Saturday, June 22nd from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where funeral services will begin at 12:00 (Noon) with Pastor Donna Stutzman officiating. Interment will follow at Dutch Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now