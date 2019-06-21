Ader Nadine Gage



Ader Nadine Gage, affectionately known as Nadine, age 94, of Lyons, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Swanton Valley Care and Rehabilitation. She was born June 18, 1925 in Leckley County, Missouri to Tine and Grace Dame. She married William Gage and he preceded her in death.



Bill and Nadine came to Ohio in 1948 and lived in Lyons, Ohio. She worked several jobs in the area including Flashlight in Wauseon and the Pickle Factory in Delta.



Nadine is survived by her daughter, Judy Carole (Wilford) Salsberry of Delta, OH; 3 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



Family and friends may visit Saturday, June 22nd from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where funeral services will begin at 12:00 (Noon) with Pastor Donna Stutzman officiating. Interment will follow at Dutch Ridge Cemetery.



Published in The Blade on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary