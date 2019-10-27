Home

Services
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
434 Eastern Avenue
Toledo, OH
Adrian E. "Sonny" Wilson


1935 - 2019
Adrian E. "Sonny" Wilson Obituary
Adrian E. "Sonny" Wilson

12/13/1935 - 10/19/2019

Adrian "Sonny" Wilson, 83, of Toledo, OH, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, OH. Sonny was born in Galveston, TX on December 13, 1935 to the late Albert and Julia Wilson. Besides his parents, Sonny was also preceded in death by 2 brothers and 3 sisters.

Sonny joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany where he met his lovely wife, Hildegard, married in 1957. They were married for 62 wonderful years. After serving our country, Sonny worked at Textile Leather where he retired after 40 plus years of faithful service. Sonny enjoyed fishing, traveling, camping, boating, roller skating and especially enjoyed his time at Barton Lake, IN. Sonny would talk to anyone and has never met a stranger. His true love was spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Hildegard; daughters, Monika Blaylock, Louise (Mot) Geraghty, Denise Glover; grandchildren, Nicholas (Rachell) Startzman, Jason (Holly) Reynolds, Jessica (Johnny) Jones, Areill Gromnicki, Justyn (Kaylea) Geraghty, Benjamin Glover, Jacob Glover, Joshua Glover, Danielle Glover; 11 great-grandchildren, Ian, Raleigh, Jessalyn, Jesselina, Channing, Haven, Brandon, Zoe, Madelyn, Connor, Everleigh; sister, Bitsy Muse; brothers, Robert, Max and Walter Wilson.

Visistation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 434 Eastern Avenue, Toledo, OH 43609 at 10:00 a.m. with Monsignor Vasko Officiating. Burial services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family or Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Detroit Ave.

Published in The Blade on Oct. 27, 2019
