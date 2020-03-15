|
|
Sister Adrienne Urban, OSF
Sister Adrienne Urban died at Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio on March 9, 2020. Formerly known as Sister Edward Marie, the daughter of Edward and Sophie Urban entered the Sisters of St. Francis in Sylvania in 1954 from Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish, Detroit, Michigan. In 1957 she made her first profession in the religious congregation and professed final vows in 1960.
Sister Adrienne earned a B.A. degree in biology and social science from the College of St. Teresa in Winona, Minnesota and a M. ED. degree in biology and education from the University of Toledo. She spent most of her 63 years in religious life in the ministry of education. She taught in elementary schools in Ohio and Michigan, was on the faculty at Cardinal Stritch and Central Catholic high schools and St. Clare Academy in Ohio and taught biology, anatomy and physiology at Lourdes College/University for 34 years. Sister Adrienne had a strong prayer life and was a core member of the Sisters' House of Prayer. She was also part of the sacristan team at the convent Chapel. After her retirement she continued to assist in the Chapel where she graciously met and greeted the guests who came for services as well as assisting with the behind the scene preparations for daily and Sunday Liturgy. Even as her health declined, Sister helped wherever and whenever she could, performing tasks for All Good Things Gift Shop and even contributing to some of the outdoor tasks on the campus.
Sister Adrienne loved her life in community where she was able to share it with her twin sister, Sister Grace Ellen, her dear friend, Sister Jeremias, and many of the Sisters over these last few years in Sylvania. She will be greatly missed by the Sisters and will be remembered for her kind, gentle and helpful nature as well her lovely smile.
There will be a Welcoming Service for Sister Adrienne in Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel at the Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Francis at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 followed by visitation until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on March 19, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the funeral at 4:30 p.m. Interment will be in Porta Coeli Cemetery on the campus of the Sisters. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, Sylvania, Ohio.
Arrangements by Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio.
www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020