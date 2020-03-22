Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Vaughan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes A. "Aggie" Vaughan


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes A. "Aggie" Vaughan Obituary
Agnes A. "Aggie" Vaughan

Agnes A. "Aggie" Vaughan, age 86, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 2, 1933, to Theodore and Myrtle Bondie in Willis, Michigan. Her Herb shoppe, Aggies Herbs and Vitamins, was in operation for over 40 years. Aggie's favorite pastimes included singing, piano, sewing, knitting, traveling, cooking, spending time with family, and spoiling her great grandchildren! Her strong faith in God's promises moved her to share encouragement from the Bible with others. She will always be remembered for her warm heart and love for others.

Left to cherish Aggie's memory are her loving children, Richard Vaughan, Jr. and Patricia (Ike) Mitchell; grandchildren, Mitchell (Lisa) Vaughan and Hannah (John) DiBlasi; great-grandchildren, Francis, Gianna, Isabella, and Harper.

Due to the uncertainties currently surrounding all of us, the funeral dates are yet to be determined.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff and caregivers at UTMC, ICU.

To leave a special message for Aggie's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -