Agnes A. "Aggie" Vaughan
Agnes A. "Aggie" Vaughan, age 86, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 2, 1933, to Theodore and Myrtle Bondie in Willis, Michigan. Her Herb shoppe, Aggies Herbs and Vitamins, was in operation for over 40 years. Aggie's favorite pastimes included singing, piano, sewing, knitting, traveling, cooking, spending time with family, and spoiling her great grandchildren! Her strong faith in God's promises moved her to share encouragement from the Bible with others. She will always be remembered for her warm heart and love for others.
Left to cherish Aggie's memory are her loving children, Richard Vaughan, Jr. and Patricia (Ike) Mitchell; grandchildren, Mitchell (Lisa) Vaughan and Hannah (John) DiBlasi; great-grandchildren, Francis, Gianna, Isabella, and Harper.
Due to the uncertainties currently surrounding all of us, the funeral dates are yet to be determined.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff and caregivers at UTMC, ICU.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020