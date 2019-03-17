Agnes E. Baker



Agnes E. Baker, age 89, of Toledo, Ohio, took her final journey home on March 11, 2019. Agnes was born August 10, 1929 in Toledo to Howard and Alice (Keil) O'Hara.



She met and married the love of her life Omar and they shared 31 years together, raising five children. Agnes retired from the Toledo Hospital after 30 plus years. After retirement she loved spending time with her family and friends. She really took pride in teaching the grandkids how to cook and bake. During her spare time she would also enjoy a book by Danielle Steel. Agnes had a huge personality, was young at heart, and sassy.



In addition to her parents, Agnes was also preceded in death by her loving Husband Omar; Daughter, Diana; Son, Randy; Sister, Mary and Granddaughter, Beth. She will be greatly missed by her Sons; Thomas (Sharon) Baker; Charles (Sue) Baker and Dale Baker; Granddaughters, Misty, Dawn, Erica, Melissa, Nikki, and Shelley (Tim); 15 Great-Grandchildren; and 2 Great Great Granddaughters.



The family will receive guests Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419) 473-0300. Funeral Services will begin Friday at 11:00 am at the funeral home followed with a Burial at Toledo Memorial Park.



A special thanks to the compassionate staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Agnes's memory.



Published in The Blade on Mar. 17, 2019