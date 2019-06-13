Agnes E. Raab-Mull



Agnes E. Raab-Mull, age 90, of Berkey, Ohio, entered into eternal rest, Wednesday morning, June 12, 2019, at Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee. She was born November 27, 1928, in Custar, Ohio, to Aloysius and Gertrude (Durliat) Junk, and graduate of Milton Center School. She married Donald Raab, and he preceded her in death. On February 14, 1981, she married Robert Mull. He preceded her in death on December 19, 2012. Agnes always held a part-time job while raising her children. She worked at Parker-Hannifin, St. Mary's Meat Locker and Creque's strawberry stand.



Agnes was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish and the Altar-Rosary Society. She helped on the funeral dinner team, and loved playing Bunko and Bingo with her church friends at St. Elizabeth. She enjoyed camping at the Fulton County Fair, square dancing and loved traveling, especially to Florida and Hawaii. She also enjoyed bowling and was proud of her many trophies.



Agnes is survived by her children, Richard (Kathy) Raab, Bonnie Ochs and Randy (Pam) Raab; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Besides her first husband, Donald, and second husand, Robert; Agnes was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Raab; daughters, Karen Ellis and Diane Hobling; son-in-law, Butch Hobling; brother, Harold and Joseph Junk; sister, Helen Powell and brother-in-law, Kenneth Powell.



Family and friends may visit Friday, June 14th, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home, 413 E. Main in Metamora, where a Vigil service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday, June 15th, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at Assumption, where a Mass of Resurrection will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Michael Dandurand presiding. Interment will follow at St. Elizabeth Cemetery.



Thank you to the wonderful staff at Elizabeth Scott for their exceptional care as well as Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to Elizabeth Scott – Activities Fund, Richfield Township Fire Department or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



