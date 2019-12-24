|
|
Agnes Irene Holt Carmony
Agnes Irene Holt Carmony, 94, passed away at the home of her daughter in Toledo, OH on December 21, 2019. Irene was born October 12, 1925 to Clellie & Myrtle Warren in Liberty, KY. The family moved to Cincinnati, OH where she met a handsome streetcar driver named Alexander Holt. They were married over 50 years when he passed away in 2001. Mom and dad were faithful members at Bethany Baptist Church in Grand Rapids, OH. Irene also attended Liberty Baptist Church in Toledo, OH, while attending there she met another handsome southerner named James Carmony Sr. They would have been married 17 years on December 28, 2019. He passed away in November at 100 years old. They attended Emmanuel Baptist Church where Jim worked as a past custodian.
Irene is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Robert) Nejvara; step son, Jim (Rita) Carmony; grandchildren, Christopher, Thomas (Marla), LeighAnn (Ray) Sisler; step grandchildren, Heather (Randy) Musgrove, and Ashlee (Vince) Nealis; great grandchildren, T.J., Alexia, Madison, Alex, Noah, Emma and Drew; sister, Jean Allen and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, 14070 Baily Rd, Grand Rapids, OH. The family will receive guests from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank Rebecca from Right at Home for making mom's final days so sweet with her spa days, and the gang from Ohio Living Hospice for keeping mom comfortable. In lieu of flowers, memorial Contributions can be given to Bethany Baptist Church or Ohio Living Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019