Agnes Kreger



Agnes Kreger, age 95 of Toledo, died Monday July 15, 2019 at her home. She was born on June 28, 1924 in Toledo to Mr. & Mrs. John (Hilda) Luken. Agnes was a 1942 graduate of Central Catholic High School and graduated from Mary Manse College with a Master's in Education. She was an elementary school teacher at Washington Elementary and East Side Central Elementary School. Agnes was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader and volunteered at the Larchmont School Library. Agnes was an avid Cleveland Indians and Toledo Mud Hens fan. She enjoyed spending summers with her family at their cottage on Clark Lake and walking her children and grandchildren throughout the neighborhoods of West Toledo. Survived by her children, Sue Brown, John (Sharon) Kreger, Mike (Kara) Kreger; daughter-in-law, Charlene Kreger; grandchildren, Kristin Brown (Kristine Miller), Daniel Ortiz (Natalie Brock), Lauren, Haley and Jessica Kreger, Ericka, Tyler, Reagan and Cassandra Priest. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel, whom she married July 24, 1950 and sister, Frances West.



Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 PM until the time of Services at 7 PM at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (1163 W. Sylvania at Lockwood, 419-269-1111). Memorials in Agnes' name may be directed to Promedica Hospice. Online condolences:



blanchardstrabler.com



Published in The Blade on July 17, 2019