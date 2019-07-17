Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM At Funeral Home Service 7:00 PM At Funeral Home Resources More Obituaries for Agnes Kreger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Agnes Kreger

1924 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email (News story) Agnes Kreger, who made the care of children her concern - as a full-time elementary schoolteacher for more than a decade and then as a substitute and as a volunteer in church, scouting, and community - died Monday in her West Toledo home. She was 95.



She did not recover from an infection she developed in late May, her son John Kreger said.



Mrs. Kreger taught second grade in Toledo at East Side Central School and the former Washington School.



"She taught kids from lower incomes. She was kind of like a mother to them," her son said. "She was a very dedicated teacher to all her kids."



Teaching as a profession gave way in 1962 to motherhood, as she and her husband, Daniel, in time became parents of three.



"She couldn't have kids, and so they adopted," her son John said.



She and her husband and their new family after years on the east side, where she grew up, made West Toledo their new home. She became a mother figure to many neighborhood children and to those at St. Catherine of Siena Church, where she taught Sunday school.



She'd been a leader in Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. She substitute taught. She volunteered in the library at Larchmont School and eventually became a grandmother figure to the students.



"She just wanted to be involved with kids," granddaughter Kristin Brown said. "She was patient. She just loved kids in general."



Mrs. Kreger didn't drive, so she walked with her children to their activities at the YMCA - swimming lessons, karate - or at the West Toledo branch public library.



"She wanted us to be busy and well rounded," her son John said.



She and the children didn't hesitate to take a bus or two for shopping trips downtown or to the Westgate area.



And as grandchildren arrived, she'd push them in a stroller to the library or for a bite to eat at Red Wells' roast beef restaurant or Burger King on Sylvania Avenue.



"She was always there for me," granddaughter Kristin said. "She had a huge heart and was willing to help."



She was born June 28, 1924, to Hilda and John Luken. She was a 1942 graduate of Central Catholic High School.



Her parents had a cottage on Clark Lake, Mich., which she and her husband Dan later owned, and it became the family's summer refuge.



"It was a very idyllic cottage atmosphere," said nephew Greg West, who with his brother Don were regular visitors through their early teens. "She was like a second mother to me and my brother.



"She showed a genuine interest in us. She cared about what we were doing. She wanted to talk to you."



The Kregers traveled the country and would return with mementos of their vacation, but also natural wonders - such as petrified wood from a journey out west.



"We were amazed by that," Greg West said.



She and her sister, Frances West, were a team as volunteers for the Mobile Meals program, with Mrs. West as driver.



She and Daniel Kreger married July 24, 1959. He died Feb. 16, 2012.



Surviving are her daughter, Sue Brown; sons, John and Mike Kreger, and nine grandchildren.



Services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends after 2 p.m. The family suggests tributes to ProMedica Hospice.



Services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends after 2 p.m. The family suggests tributes to ProMedica Hospice.

This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Published in The Blade on July 17, 2019