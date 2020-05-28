Agnes M. (Kuyoth) Kennedy
1928 - 2020
Agnes M. (Kuyoth) Kennedy

02/03/1928 - 05/26/2020

Agnes M. (Kuyoth) Kennedy, age 92, of Monclova passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Addison Heights Care Center. She was born on February 3, 1928 in Toledo to Sylvester and Henrietta (Jagodzynski) Kuyoth.

Agnes attended Central Catholic High School and worked for many years at Sears and Roebuck Parts Department on Fearing Blvd. She was active in Central Catholic High School Athletic booster club and Washington Local Junior Football League. Agnes enjoyed camping, and spent much time in Florida after retirement. She was a former member of Christ the King Church, where she and her husband were active. She is now a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee. Agnes was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother who enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She was well liked by residents and staff alike at Addison Heights where she was a resident for the last 4 years.

The widow of Harold R. Kennedy, she was also preceded in death by her 4 brothers; grandson, Jeffrey L. Gardner; and step-grandson, Justin N. Mills. Surviving are her children, Kathleen (Larry) Gardner, Marlene (Gerald) Mills, Colleen Coleman, Mark (Carol) Kennedy, Darlene (John) Fedor; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Due to the pandemic, services will be private but live streamed on St. Joseph, Maumee, Facebook page on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or The Food bank of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Service
10:00 AM
live streamed on St. Joseph, Maumee, Facebook page
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
