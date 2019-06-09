Agnes Marie Langevin



Agnes Marie Langevin, age 83 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, in Perrysburg, with her family by her side. She was born on May 29, 1936 in Rossford to Gabriel and Helen (Badik) Palka. Agnes was a 1954 graduate of Rossford High School. She married Vincent Langevin and together they raised three children. Agnes enjoyed nature, gardening, cooking, reading and most of all she took great pride in caring for her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will never be forgotten.



Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 62 years, Vince; children, Chris Langevin, Joyce (Rich) Almester, Vincent (Richard Davies) Langevin; and grandchildren, Ben Almester and Dana (Aaron) Leck. Also surviving are her Uncle Tom (Alice) Badik and many nieces and nephews.



Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Martha Tremsky and Mary Jo Palka.



In accordance with Agnes' wishes her body was donated to the Anatomical Donation Program at UTMC. There will be a Mass in her memory at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 AM. The family will receive guests in the church narthex from 10-11 AM. Contributions in Agnes' memory many be directed to All Saints Catholic Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Special thanks to all the caring and loving personnel at Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Rev. Anthony Recker of All Saints Parish. Sujkowski-Walker Funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019