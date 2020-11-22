1/1
Agnes Mary LaPlante
1926-08-11 - 2020-11-18
Agnes M. LaPlante, 94, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Landings of Oregon. She was born on August 11, 1926, in Norwalk, Ohio, to Clinton and Lucinda Camp. Agnes was a member of Epiphany of the Lord-St. Thomas Aquinas Parish and served on the Altar Rosary Society.

Agnes is survived by her husband, Phillip; daughter, Lucinda (Kevin) Bolinger; grandchildren, Alex, Daniel, Kara and Brian; sisters, Virginia Rich and Carol Foos. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard, David, Duane, and Donald; and her sister, Doris Bonnigson.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Epiphany of the Lord-St. Thomas Aquinas Church where family will greet guests after 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St Thomas Aquinas
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St Thomas Aquinas
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 21, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of Aunt Agnes!! It was always fun to talk with Aunt Agnes and Uncle Phil at any of the family functions!! I want to offer my sympathies to Uncle Phil and Lucinda and family!! Unable to make funeral since we are already in Florida but we send our love and prayers!!
Don Rich
Family
November 21, 2020
Agnes was definitely one of our favorite relatives. We loved her family stories and her quick wit. Sending love and prayers to her family ❤
Debbi Faber Miller
Family
November 21, 2020
My last visit with Aunt Agnes was a sweet memory as she and Uncle Phil told me how they met on a bus trip...after sitting next to her on the way home he knew he had met the one! So glad to have spent that time with them. RIP Aunt Agnes
Jeanne Mathias
