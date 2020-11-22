Agnes Mary LaPlanteAgnes M. LaPlante, 94, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Landings of Oregon. She was born on August 11, 1926, in Norwalk, Ohio, to Clinton and Lucinda Camp. Agnes was a member of Epiphany of the Lord-St. Thomas Aquinas Parish and served on the Altar Rosary Society.Agnes is survived by her husband, Phillip; daughter, Lucinda (Kevin) Bolinger; grandchildren, Alex, Daniel, Kara and Brian; sisters, Virginia Rich and Carol Foos. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard, David, Duane, and Donald; and her sister, Doris Bonnigson.Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Epiphany of the Lord-St. Thomas Aquinas Church where family will greet guests after 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.