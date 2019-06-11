Al "Babe" Zakrzewski



"Babe" Zakrzewski, age 84, of Toledo, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 19, 1934 in Toledo, OH to Walter and Martha (Kostoski) Zakrzewski. Babe was a US Army Veteran. He was employed as a machine repairman at the Libbey Glass Plant on Buckeye St. for 42 years, retiring in 2000. Babe was an avid and skilled golfer, proud to have scored four "holes-in-1". He also enjoyed playing darts with his friends at the Polish Falcons Hall, and bus excursions to the Casinos with his wife Pat. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, he will be dearly missed.



Babe is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Pat (Koczorowski) Zakrzewski (married September 16, 1961); son, Mark (Elaine) Zakrzewski; daughter, Sandy Guiliani; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and brother, Irving Zakrzewski. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ronald Zakrzewski.



Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Christ The King Church at 10 a.m. The VFW 606 Burial Corps will conclude with Military Honors in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.



Babe's family would like to thank the doctors, caregivers and staff at the Hickman Cancer Center and ProMedica Hospice for their compassion and support. Memorial tributes may be given to ProMedica Hospice or . Condolences can be shared with the family



Published in The Blade from June 11 to June 12, 2019