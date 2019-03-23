Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:30 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:15 AM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church (Marygrove)
Raab Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Lumbrezer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan F. "Al" Lumbrezer


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alan F. "Al" Lumbrezer Obituary
Alan "Al" F. Lumbrezer

Alan F. Lumbrezer, devoted son, husband, father and friend, passed away in his home, Friday morning, March 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Affectionately also known as Al, he was born January 19, 1962 in Toledo, Ohio to Melvin "Mel" and Mary (Loch) Lumbrezer. Al was a 1980 graduate of Swanton High School and Penta Vocational Career Center. On July 23, 1983, he married his beloved wife, Jane Collins. Al worked as a service manager for Tireman, assistant manager at Tom's Tire, and was owner and operator of Precision Cut Lawn Service. He took great pride in his work and cherished his many lasting friendships with his customers along the way.

Al was baptized and received his holy sacraments from Immaculate Conception Church at Marygrove. He was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish in Swanton. Al was honored and privileged to have taken over the grave openings for deceased parishioners at Marygrove Cemetery from his father, Mel, using only a shovel.

Al will be greatly missed by his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Jane; daughters, LeeAnn (Eric) Hill of Delta, OH and Ashley Lumbrezer of Toledo, OH; grandchildren, Kennedy and Corbin Hill; his mother, Mary Lumbrezer of Swanton, OH and sister, Shirley (Bill) Zaremba of Parma, OH

Al was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Lumbrezer and sister, Roxanne Ramey.

Family and friends may visit Sunday, March 24th from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Prayers will begin in the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. on Monday, March 25th, followed by a Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church (Marygrove) on Raab Road, with Fr. Adam Hertzfeld presiding. Interment will follow at Marygrove Cemetery.

A HUGE thank you goes out to the Hickman Cancer Center and Hospice of NW Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of NW Ohio.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at:

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now