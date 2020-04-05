|
|
Alan Mayor Sokobin
It is with such profound sadness that we share that the patriarch of our family, Alan Mayor Sokobin, passed away April 3, 2020, at the age of 94 after a very sudden illness. We had hope that he would recover with appropriate treatments but unfortunately that did not happen. It is a tragedy that this vibrant, brilliant and loving man didn't have the opportunity to be with his family because of our current health crisis. And, we will not be able to appropriately mourn his life well lived and celebrate who he was and how he impacted so many lives. For that, we have no words.
Alan was born to Pauline and Max Sokobin in Newark, NJ, on March 8, 1926. At the age of 15, he left home and joined the Navy during WWII without his family's consent or knowledge. While not the last demonstration of a strong moral compass, this show of patriotism and commitment to make this world better remained fervent in his soul. After the war, he graduated from Syracuse University and enrolled at Hebrew Union College, where he was later ordained as a Rabbi. Throughout his professional career, he had many accomplishments. He continued his education and earned a law degree from the University of Toledo at the age of 70. He wrote and published papers and served the Jewish and secular community in a wide array of leadership capacities.
However, the role most important to him was that of connector to people. Our father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend knew no boundaries with respect to relationships. He had a smile and a story for everyone. There wasn't a song that didn't make him want to dance. He asked everyone their name, because in his mind, that made it personal. He was a lifelong learner and teacher. And when our mother, the love of his life, passed away – he chose life. He embraced his new world while holding on to the memories of his love for Mickey. He continued to study, learn and live independently with zest until last Sunday. He was ageless. We have learned so much from this man and the void will be great. But the legacy is greater.
He was preceded in death by Mickey, his beloved wife of 60 years; his parents, Pauline and Max Sokobin; his sister, Wilma Remstein and niece, Laura Barrish. He leaves many who loved and respected him including his children, Sharon Speyer and Dean Monske and Jonathan and Debbie Sokobin; five precious grandchildren, Evan, Michael, Benjy, Ezra and Lily and his most cherished nephew and niece, Robert and Rona Remstein and their adoring family.
It is our hope and intent to celebrate his life together as a community when we can safely do so. But until then, we know that we are not alone in our grief. We would be remiss if we didn't thank the extraordinary team at Toledo Hospital which took care of him during this short illness and did everything in their power to assist us remotely. May his memory be for a blessing.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020