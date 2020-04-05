|
(News story) Alan Mayor Sokobin, rabbi emeritus of The Temple-Congregation Shomer Emunim, who was a leader and teacher in the Jewish community and beyond, from heading a group to mediate labor disputes to forging multifaith conversation, died Friday in ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was 94.
He became ill suddenly five days earlier and his condition was unrelated to coronavirus, his daughter Sharon Speyer said. He'd still been walking two miles daily on his home treadmill.
"Recently, my father indicated that he felt well and he had a zest for life and he wasn't done," his daughter said.
Rabbi Sokobin retired from the Temple in 1992. Being retired, he told The Blade in 2015, "doesn't mean that the mind or the body or the soul ceases to exit. Whatever small candle of idealism that is within each of our souls still burns."
He then went to law school at the University of Toledo, "because it was interesting. I loved every bit of it," he said in 2015. At his law school graduation in 1996, he was named outstanding student of his class by a vote of faculty members.
He became a lecturer at UT and spoke on Jewish law and took part in panels on the legal and moral aspects of end-of-life decisions. In retirement as well, he served as the executive director of the Medical Mission Hall of Fame Foundation at UT.
Rabbi Sokobin arrived in 1972 to became co-rabbi, with Leon Feuer, of the Collingwood Avenue Temple, as the congregation was best known then. He'd served as a student assistant in 1953-54 to Rabbi Feuer, commuting on weekends to Toledo from Cincinnati, where he attended Hebrew Union College.
Rabbi Sokobin of West Toledo later oversaw the move by the Reform Jewish congregation to Sylvania Township.
"He was such a fixture," said Stephen Rothschild, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo. "He married so many people. He buried so many people. He was part of bar and bat mitzvahs, consecrations and confirmations. There were so many people whose lives he touched."
His son, Jonathan Sokobin, said: "Our father was an intellectual thinker, a great communicator. He was a person who could create great connections with everybody."
The rabbi learned later in life to make balloon animals and kept a pocketful of balloons, ready to delight the next child.
"When we think of our father, we think of someone who spanned the distance of leading the Jewish community and affected the greater Toledo community and affected individuals, from little kids, all the way through," his son said.
Rabbi Sokobin was a former chairman of the Labor-Management-Citizens Committee. In 1999, he received the Rabbi Morton Goldberg Community Service Award, named for the late charter member of L-M-C, which was formed decades earlier to bring labor peace to Toledo.
Rabbi Sokobin and former Mayor Harry Kessler led a study committee on improving Toledo Municipal Court, and the the rabbi was on a Toledo Hospital ethics panel.
"Our father was motivated by Jewish values and a strong sense of what was right," his son said.
Barbara Petee met the rabbi about 20 years ago in her role of overseeing mission services at ProMedica. They became friends, having breakfast regularly to discuss challenges and joys, his Jewish faith and her Catholic faith.
"The biggest thing we did was celebrated all we had in common and the respect and love we had for each other," said Ms. Petee, ProMedica's chief advocacy and government relations officer. "That's what he gave to everyone."
The rabbi also spoke in public about his faith, in conversation with those of other faiths.
"He had contacts and relationships in each faith community," said Dr. S. Amjad Hussain, a retired surgeon and a former president of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo. "That was to the betterment of our community. He had an inner peace, and he radiated that to other people he came across."
Rabbi Sokobin was part of an interfaith delegation in attendance at the installations of Bishop Leonard Blair and later Bishop Daniel Thomas as leaders of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo. He and the late Bishop James Hoffman of the Toledo diocese were honored in 1992 by the Anit-Defamation League of B'nai B'rith for improving understanding between their faiths.
The Rev. James Bacik, a Catholic priest and scholar, said the rabbi often invited him to panel discussions.
"He had a great openness to other religious traditions," Father Bacik said. "He knew that we needed to figure out how to cooperate if we were to serve the entire community."
Rabbi Sokobin was born March 8, 1926, in Newark, N.J., to Pauline and Max Sokobin. He left school and left home at age 15 in a quest, ultimately successful, to join the Navy. He saw action in the European Theater during World War II and was on a vessel escorting troop ships for the occupation of Japan at war's end.
Through the benefits of the GI Bill, he attended Syracuse University, from which he received a bachelor's degree in history. His father's interest in their Jewish faith and tradition inspired him to pursue rabbinic studies.
He attended Hebrew Union College, from which he was ordained in 1955 and studied in Israel. He later served on the board of Hebrew-Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion. He had a doctor of theology degree from Burton College.
In the 1980s, he was endowed a lectureship by the Jewish Chautauqua Society.
He and the former Miriam "Mickey" Levy married May 19, 1957. She died Aug. 15, 2017.
Surviving are his daughter, Sharon Speyer, who is Huntington Bank northwest Ohio region president; son, Jonathan Sokobin, and five grandchildren.
Services will be private because of the coronavirus parndemic. His family plans to schedule a public memorial service later.
Arrangements are by the Robert H. Wick/?Wisniewski Funeral Home.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 5, 2020