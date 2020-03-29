|
Alan Mendel
01/06/1928 - 03/26/2020
Alan Mendel, age 92, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his home in Whitehouse, Ohio. He was born on January 6, 1928 in Albany, New York to Benjamin and Ruth Mendel. Alan served in the United States Navy from 1945-1946 with an honorable discharge. He earned his undergraduate degree from Siena College in New York and his Masters from Washington University.
Alan began his career at the State Hospital of Ohio in Toledo as a clinical social worker where he met his wife. He later became a founding professor at the Medical College of Ohio. He was in the department of psychiatry with a private practice in family counseling and teaching medical students. Alan continued working with an emphasis on geriatric counseling, retiring 3 weeks prior to his passing.
Alan enjoyed bike riding on the local trails, reading about history, traveling the world with his wife, laughing with friends and family and walking his dogs.
Alan was married to Adeline for 57 years until her passing in 2011. He is survived by his sons, Philip (Kim), David and Joe (Robyn); grandchildren, Megan (Scott) Cukierski, Amanda (Dave) Skelton, Matt Mendel (son of Dawn), Ryan (Hannah) Mendel, Marina Mendel, Steven Mendel and Andrew Mendel; great grandchildren, Lillian and Micah Mendel and Dylan Skelton. His sister-in-law, Ruth Mendel and many nieces and nephews.
Alan wanted to thank family, friends and co-workers for all their kind thoughts. Per Alan's and the family's wishes there will be a private burial. The family would like to thank the staff from Hospice of Northwest Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020