Alan Thomas Kanous
Alan Thomas Kanous, 58, beloved son, husband, father, grandfather and uncle, passed away unexpectedly Saturday December 21, 2019 at Toledo Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Alan was born at Toledo Hospital on May 13, 1961 to Patricia Ann (Rood) and Charles Landis Kanous, who preceded him in death. Alan was a lifetime Toledo resident. He graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1979, and began his 30 years of service with the Ohio Department of Transportation in 1981. Alan retired from ODOT in 2011, but continued to drive Quad Dump Trucks professionally until his passing. When not working, Alan enjoyed traveling and camping, watching football (he loved the Atlanta Falcons and was a staunch Ohio State fan), NASCAR, and Mad Max movies. Alan also loved driving fast cars, but his favorite thing to do was spend time with his family and pets. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Elizabeth of 37 years; children, Nicole (Travis) Nelson, Mercedez Kanous, Joseph Kanous; grandchildren Savannah Nelson and Audrey Nelson; siblings, Mark (Barbara) Kanous, Dawn (Jeff) Rozek, Tammie Davis; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held on January 3, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, 2240 Castlewood Drive, Toledo. The family will begin receiving visitors at 10:00 a.m. in the Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Toledo Humane Society, the Toledo Zoo, or the .
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of ProMedica for all of their efforts.
Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020