Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Alan Wayne Matney


1965 - 2019
Alan Wayne Matney Obituary
Alan Wayne Matney

Alan Wayne Matney, 54, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born April 26, 1965, in Toledo. Alan was a 1983 graduate of Lake High School and a cabinet maker by trade for 35 years. He was a member of Cedar Creek Church and a member with his son, of Boy Scouts Troop #101, Waterville, where he was very active as a scout leader.

Alan is survived by Maria, his loving wife of 30 years; children, Bryce and Olivia; his mother, Barbara Ann Matney; siblings, Anita (Bill) Salay, Walter Matney and Glenda (John) Harper; sister-in-law, Rhonda Matney; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobbie Gene Matney.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Private burial will be observed at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Anthony Wayne Spirit of Giving Fund or Boy Scout Troop #101, Waterville.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Aug. 29, 2019
