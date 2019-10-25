|
Albert C. "Bud" Vargo, Sr.
Albert C. " Bud" Vargo, 79, of Genoa, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bud was born in Toledo, Ohio, on July 26, 1940, to Joseph and Helen (Takach) Vargo. On February 22, 1964, he married the love of his life, Rita Zimmerman. Mr. Vargo attended Ohio State University, University of Michigan and graduated from The University of Toledo. Bud was employed 30 years with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, retiring as a Sergeant in 1990. In retirement, he worked as a safety and security officer with Rudolph Libbe and as a safety consultant. He was a member of Calvin United Church of Christ, the Hungarian Club of Toledo, the Birmingham Coalition and was active with the Birmingham Ethnic Festival. His true passion was helping family and friends.
Albert is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rita Ann; children, Al (Anita) Vargo, Jr., Tonya (Tom) Lilly, Julie (Ken) Coutcher, Kindra Csanyi; grandchildren, Amanda, Zach, Brad (Alexis), Chris (Amy), Cameron, Taylor, Kenny "Fiam", Devin, Raelynn, Jess (Julian) Arriaga, Csaba, Bence; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Hayden, Greyson, Layla, Ryann; siblings, John (Kay), Gary Vargo; sister-in law, Carol Vargo; also survived by many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joseph Vargo.
Family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Monday in the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Expressions in Albert's name may be directed to a .
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 25, 2019