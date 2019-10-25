|
(News story) Albert C. "Bud" Vargo, a retired Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant, who over a 30-year career enforced traffic laws and investigated crashes, but also took on such special duty as handling campus unrest, died Wednesday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. He was 79.
He had renal failure and was in ill health for about three years, his family said.
Mr. Vargo of Wood County's Lake Township retired in 1990 from the state patrol. "He referred to the patrol as 'Ohio's finest,'" his son, Al, Jr., said.
Within days of leaving the patrol Mr. Vargo began work at Rudolph Libbe Inc., the construction company. His duties in occupational safety, health, and security took him to job sites across Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana. Afterward he did safety and security consulting for other firms.
He started as a state patrol dispatcher. Once a trooper he was assigned Ashland and Fremont posts. He was promoted to sergeant and for years served at the former Walbridge post along I-280.
"He was a straight shooter. Fair, honest. Just as true as the sun comes up in the morning," said Bob Skelding, who met Mr. Vargo after joining the state patrol in October, 1971.
"If God had asked me, you want an older brother, Al Vargo was the one I would have picked," said Mr. Skelding, who retired in 1997 as a sergeant.
Mr. Vargo kept up on traffic law and case law and "knew what he was doing," said Charlie Ireland, a retired state patrol captain.
"He was a trooper's trooper," Mr. Ireland said. "If situations arose, you could look around and there was Al to assist you. He was a strong person. He really enjoyed working the road and working with people."
Mr. Vargo was among state troopers deployed to campus protests, including to Kent State University in May, 1970.
When a blizzard paralyzed the region in January, 1978, Mr. Vargo got a ride on a snowmobile to reach the Walbridge post. More than a week later, the National Guard took him home by helicopter, his son said. "He pretty much manned the post. All the other guys were stranded out in the field," his son said.
Born July 26, 1940, to Helen and Joseph Vargo, he was a Genoa High graduate and attended Ohio State University. He took online courses from the University of Michigan and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo, his son said.
His father had grown up in Birmingham, the largely Hungarian-American neighborhood in East Toledo. Mr. Vargo remained active in the neighborhood so that his children would be familiar with their heritage. He was a member of Calvin United Church of Christ, the Hungarian Club, and took part in the Birmingham Coalition and the neighborhood ethnic festival.
He and his wife, Rita, visited Hungary in the early 1990s.
He was happiest with family and friends. His gruff and stern voice were always followed by a smile and chuckle, one friend wrote the family, his son said.
Surviving are his wife, the former Rita Zimmerman, whom he married Feb. 22, 1964; son, Al, Jr.; daughters Tonya Lilly, Julie Coutcher, and Kindra Csanyi; brothers, John and Gary; 12 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
