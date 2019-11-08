Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord St. Thomas Aquinas Parish
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord St. Thomas Aquinas Parish
Albert D. Schneider


1943 - 2019
Albert D. Schneider Obituary
Albert D. Schneider

Albert D. Schneider, 76, of Oregon, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2019 at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital. Al was born on October 3, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio to Albert and Margaret "Teenie" (Norton) Schneider. He graduated from Waite High School in 1961 and attended the University of Toledo. Al co-owned and operated Schneider Sons' Electric for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends while being outdoors at his pool, the lake, boating, bowling, taking trips to Florida, and golfing. Al was a member at the Commodore Club as well as Epiphany of the Lord St. Thomas Aquinas Parish.

Survived by his wife of 57 years, Pam Schneider, who he couldn't have been more in love with or proud of and would find any excuse to dance with her. Also surviving are his children, Darlene (the late Mark McCabe) and Tammy (Jim) Cox; grandchildren, Molly (Zachary) Seale, Haley (Kyle) Manning, Missy McCabe, Kady (Cody) Cecil, Madelyn McCabe (David Bomyea), Ryann, Jamye, and Kenady Cox. 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Lou (Mike) Scott, Jimmy (Mary), and Johnny (Nora) Schneider. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Albert and "Teenie" Schneider; son, Jeffery, and in-laws, Bob and Eleanor Ruch.

Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel 440 S. Coy Rd. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Visitation will also be held on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M at Epiphany of the Lord St. Thomas Aquinas Parish. Interment will be private. Those wishing an expression of sympathy in Al's memory are asked to consider the East Toledo Family Center.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 8, 2019
