(News story) Albert D. Schneider, president of an East Toledo electrical business and one of three brothers active in the firm their father founded, died Tuesday at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He was 76.
He likely had a heart attack, his wife, Pam Schneider, said. He'd had a heart attack nine years ago, but suffered no heart damage and recovered well.
He still worked full time at Schneider Sons' Electric Corp. on Oak Street.
"His dad nurtured him and gave him the commitment that he put into this," his wife said. "He tried to retire, but couldn't."
His brother Jim is the company treasurer and secretary, while brother John is vice president. Mr. Schneider took the lead, being the oldest, brother Jim said.
"Al knew the most people and was out and about the most," Jim said.
His wife said: "People instantly liked him. He had a glow that was just there."
Mr. Schneider's specialty became generators, which the company began installing them in 2002.
"In the early years, we all still worked in the field, getting dirty, climbing ladders," brother Jim said.
Mr. Schneider was skilled at reading blueprints and enjoyed technical commercial and industrial jobs.
"He was dogged on getting a project done and finding the root of a problem if we had a service call," his brother Jim said.
In 1957, their father, Albert N. Schneider started the business and for most of the years since it has been in the 1500 block of Oak. The firm does residential, commercial, and industrial work. The elder Mr. Schneider retired in 1983 and turned over ownership to his sons. He died at age 82 in April, 2000.
"What impressed me the most was how much he loved to work, how much he loved to accomplish something," son Albert D. Schneider told The Blade in 2000. "He taught us that the key to success was service and our business reputation. I'm always amazed at how many customers are still loyal to us simply because their parents did business with our father."
When the brothers became the owners, it was the oldest, Al, who made sure the business contributed to community and charitable causes, brother Jim said.
"We're an East Toledo company. Always have been," brother Jim said. "We have what we call our little corner of the world. We try to make it look nice, and we get compliments from people driving by. It was important for us to be part of the community."
Mr. Schneider golfed at Collins Park, Chippewa, and Giant Oaks golf courses and was a member of the Commodore Club in North Toledo. He and his wife were regulars at their granddaughters' volleyball games, and the couple liked to get away to Cape Coral, Fla., for a time each winter.
He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, now part of Epiphany of the Lord Parish in East Toledo.
He was born Oct. 3, 1943, to Margaret "Teenie" and Albert N. Schneider. He was a 1961 graduate of Waite High School and attended the University of Toledo.
His son, Jeffery Schneider, died Dec. 31, 2011.
Surviving are his wife, the former Pam Ruch, whom he married June 30, 1962; daughters Darlene McCabe and Tammy Cox; sister, Mary Lou Scott; brothers Jimmy and Johnny Schneider; eight granddaughters, and 10 grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Thomas Aquinas Church of Epiphany of the Lord Parish, with visitation after 10 a.m.
The family suggests tributes to the East Toledo Family Center.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 9, 2019