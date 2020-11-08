Albert E. Wyman
Albert E. Wyman, Sr., 84 of Toledo, Ohio passed away November 6, 2020, peacefully in his home surrounded by his family.
Albert "Al" was born August 24, 1936 in Leominster, Massachusetts to Raymond Wyman and Mary Chasin.
He joined the National Guard when he was 18 years old and met the love of his life Patricia, when they were kids and they married May 19, 1956. Al was a long time employee at the GM PowerTrain Plant in Toledo retiring in 1999. He enjoyed going to the casino, camping, nature and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his 2 sisters, Betty Jane, and Doris of Massachusetts; and his 7 children all of Ohio; James Wyman, Albert E. Wyman, Jr., Nancy Krause, Donna (Devon) Gordon, Donald (Elizabeth) Wyman, Raymond (Christina) Wyman and Patricia (Roger Dean, Jr.) Allison; 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by both his parents; his loving wife, Patricia; his brother, Carl Wyman; and his son-in-law, Daryl Krause. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43614 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, 8308 S. River Rd., Waterville, Ohio 43566. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com
