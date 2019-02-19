Albert G. Huntermark III



On Saturday, February 16, 2019, the world lost a strong and gentle soul. Albert George Huntermark III passed through to God's loving hands surrounded by his family at St. Vincent's Hospital, the very place he helped to build and maintain for the past 45 years. Al truly lived the mission of service, stewardship and compassion. His passing will be missed at St. Vincent Hospital as he was very knowledgeable and well respected.



Al was born on October 8, 1956, in Oregon, Ohi,o to Albert and Madeline Huntermark, Jr.He was a 1974 graduate of Cardinal Stritch High School. Shortly after graduation, he began working at St. Vincent's where he met his wife, Tina. They were married for over41 years.Al was a talented, caring, humble man who believed in family first. He was at his happiest surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, cousins and extended family. He loved family reunions, the Annual Ice Fishing Trip, attending his children and grandchildren's school activities and sporting events. His favorite place was Clear Lake, Indiana, the family's vacation spot for the past 60+ years, where he happily took on the role of "camp counselor." At Clear Lake, Al could be found fishing with the kids, driving the boat for endless hours towing kids skiing, standing in the water at the end of the dock or at the grill. Albert was also passionate about cooking and ensured all his children knew the secret family recipes to meatballs and sauce.Al was a generous friend, care giver and mentor to the many people who passed into his life. He truly loved his friends, colleagues and family members. He was selfless, wise,quick with a smile, gave the best bear hugs, was patient and quiet in comparison to the chaos of his large family that he proudly watched over. Al was the kind of person thatwould do anything for anyone without hesitation.He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church for over 35 years. He was instrumental in the addition of two classrooms to the school, volunteered for fish fries, festivals,maintenance projects and a proud member of the BBC. Similarly, he devoted many hours to supporting projects at Cardinal Stritch High School where all five of his childrenattended.Big Al left behind his loving wife, Tina; children and grandchildren, Melissa and Justin Smith, Ryan and Elizabeth (Christian "Buddha", Alexis, Abigail, Addison, Logan), Allison(his name sake), Craig "Boomer" , Lindsay (Mia Rose), Zachary and Nichole (Jenna, Hailey, Jordyn), with two more grandchildren on the way; siblings, Kim, Greg, Jim and Diane, Tom and Darlynn, Pat and Darlene; many nieces, nephews, cousins. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Madeline Huntermark and his in-laws, Richard and Carol Foley.Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. where a scripture service will be held at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church 300 Warner St. in Walbridge where family will receive guests after 10 a.m. Memorial Donations may be sent, in his name, to St. Jerome's Catholic Church or MH St. Vincent Hospital Care Creation Committee. Albert was an active



member of the St. Vincent Care Creation Committee whose mission was to reduce the hospital's carbon footprint. Al did everything he could to make the world a better placefor his children and grandchildren.



Published in The Blade from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019