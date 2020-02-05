|
Albert "Tom" Grasley, Jr.
Albert "Tom" Thomas Grasley, Jr. 82, of Toledo, OH died on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, OH. He was born on December 3, 1937 in Toledo to Albert T. and Lucy M. (Pieh) Grasley, Sr. and he married Patricia A. Bednarski in 1972.
Tom was a 1955 graduate of Whitmer High School. He later earned his bachelor's degree in business from the University of Toledo, where he belonged to the Phi Beta Kappa fraternity. While in school Tom played trombone for a jazz band. After his education Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany for several years during peacetime. When he returned home he worked for the family business, Kurtz Meat Market, as a butcher. Tom also owned his own business in Toledo, Tom's Choice Meats. He later retired at age 72 from Churchill's Market. He was a boxer and enjoyed baseball, but his greatest joy was golf. Tom was an avid and dedicated golfer and it got him 2 hole in ones. He loved his yearly golfing trips to Savannah with his cousins and friends.
Albert is survived by his loving daughters, Karen M. (Josh) Garner and Laura (Daniel) Brindley; grandchildren, Cory Brindley, Gregg (Mia) Brindley, Cayla (Scott) Littrell, Carly (Daniel) Sommers and Drew Brindley; great-grandchildren, Alice Vasill, Brynlee Sommers and Walter Littrell; and sister, Gail (Tom) Thompson. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; and son, Jacob Grasley.
Friends will be received on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Whiteford Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkcliffe Memory Care Community. Condolences and memories can be shared at
www.witzlershanktrilby.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020