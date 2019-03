Services Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at his beloved home Resources More Obituaries for Albert Hammer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Albert Hammer

Albert Hammer, 95, of Sylvania, passed away peacefully, February 19, 2019 of natural causes. He had excellent health, a full head of beautiful hair, reasonably sound mind, and eyes not needing glasses.



(Familiar name? The Blade published lots of his letters to the editor from 1950-2018) Al was born in Muskegon, MI to John and Beryl Hammer and brother Richard. He loved his childhood calling it "perfect". At 19 he volunteered for the Army Air Force. He was stationed as an officer in England, enduring the bombings of London. He loved traveling Europe and attended Oxford University when WWII ended.



With an M.B.A. with distinction from the University of Michigan, Al was recruited by the President of (Schindler) Haughton Elevator Co. in Toledo. He was a loyal and valued employee there for 36 years.



He married Nancy Clugg with great joy in 1960. In 1963 they bought their home and their only child, Amy was born. Al loved creating things, woodworking, laughing, dancing, architecture, cars, art, nature, bikeriding, his huge ashtray collection from famous hotels around the world and an astonishingly large number of dearly beloved friends. For decades he ran 10+ miles daily at 6 am, wearing shorts if above 32 degrees.



He was known for his elaborate handmade stage designs for annual neighborhood parties, turning picnic tables on a dead end road into "Paris", "Around the World in 80 Days", "The 1920's", or whatever the theme was. An intricate 1900 "downtown" panorama Al designed, built, and donated is on display at Midwest Minatures Museum in Hickory Corners, MI winning "most popular". He wrote a book about his life in the 1950's living on the Maumee River in Perrysburg.



Summers he loved living lakeside in Traverse City, boating, swimming, and kayaking until age 90.



Albert led a truly inspired life. Out of his desire to help others and contribute to the greater good, his body was donated to the Toledo Medical College and his big blue eyes went to the Lion's Eye Tissue Bank for research to improve and save the lives of others. He was an avid blood donor for decades.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nan; his daughter, Amy (of Marblemount, WA) with whom he shared a special bond, and lots of dear friends. Celebration of Life, Saturday, March 9 at his beloved home 1:00-6:00 p.m. Rememberance 3:00 pm.



