1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Albert Hammer, a longtime employee at Haughton Elevator Co. with an expansive ashtray collection from hotels around the world, died on Feb. 19 in Sylvania. He was 95.



Relatives declined to disclose the cause of his death, other than that it was natural.



Mr. Hammer was born Sept. 29, 1923, to John and Beryl Hammer in Muskegon, Mich. At age 19, he volunteered for the Army Air Corps, with which he served in England for three years during World War II.



An avid traveler, Mr. Hammer bicycled across Europe in his free time.



"He was a very patriotic, loyal, and all around great guy," said his wife, Nancy Hammer.



After serving his country, Mr. Hammer returned home and completed undergraduate and Master of Business Administration degrees at the University of Michigan. He was then recruited by the president of Haughton to start what would prove to be a 36-year career.



Mr. Hammer received local attention in 1999 when The Blade reported on his extensive ashtray collection, which he had started more than two decades prior when he spotted a porcelain ashtray bearing the words "Lancaster Hotel, Paris" locked in a showcase at the Goodwill store in downtown Toledo.



"It was offered for $3.50, which at the time seemed a lot to pay for an old ashtray," Mr. Hammer told the newspaper. "But I loved it at first sight and took it home. That was the beginning of a collection now numbering more than 1,000 items."



The collection corresponded with his fascination with century-old hotels. At one point, he started writing letters to concierges across the world to solicit ashtrays from famous hotels for his collection, his daughter Amy Hammer said.



He was also known for elaborate handmade stage designs he crafted for annual neighborhood parties.



"Not only was Al a handsome man," his wife said. "He was friendly, very bright, and creative."



Mr. Hammer also designed and built an intricate 1900 "downtown" panorama now displayed at the Midwest Miniatures Museum in Hickory Corners, Mich.



Eager to opine on current affairs, Mr. Hammer frequently wrote letters to The Blade.



The Hammers enjoyed spending their summers at the family cottage on a lake in northern Michigan. Mr. Hammer enjoyed boating, swimming, and kayaking until age 90, his family said.



"He was a free spirit," his daughter said. "He never told a lie. He was very devoted and an excellent caregiver for his wife and daughter."



Surviving are his wife, Nancy, whom he married in 1960, and daughter, Amy Hammer.



Mr. Hammer's body was donated to the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital, and his blue eyes were donated to the Lions Eye Institute for Transplant & Research.



A celebration of life event will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the family's home in Sylvania. Published in The Blade on Mar. 4, 2019