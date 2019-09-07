|
|
Albert J. Martens
Whitehouse – Albert J. Martens, 93, went to be with his Lord on September 5, 2019, which was his 72nd wedding anniversary, at his home in Whitehouse. He was born on July 22, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio to Harold and Blanche Marie (LaPlante) Martens. His wife, and love of his life, Bettie Martens preceded him in death after 56 years of marriage (9/5/1947 – 10/13/2003).
He left behind two daughters and one son, Linda (Martens) Alge, Alayne (Thomas) Simon, and Gary (Pamela) Martens. His grandchildren include Amy (Rod) Carlozzi, Jeff (Kristy) Vargo, James Hickey, Tara (Brent) Scoble, Tom (Severine) Simon, Chris (Niki) Simon, Dan (Julie) Simon, and Jessica Martens. Great-grandchildren include Alexa Carlozzi, Kyle and Zack Scoble, Torri Slomka, Tyler Simon, Bob and Katie Simon, Olivia and Brooke Simon.
Preceding him in death are his parents, wife (Bettie Martens), one infant son (Terry Keith) and brother (Hal Martens).
His life was devoted to His Lord, his church, and family. He was in the Navy during WWII, serving as a signalman until the end of the war. He passed off time in the service participating in boxing and wrestling. He worked at Abbey Etna as a machinist until his retirement.
He was an active member in his churches, St. Paul's UMC and Pioneer Methodist Church. He belonged to several church committees, always willing to help wherever he was needed. He loved singing and was a member of the choir many years. His high tenor voice, also led him to join the Toledo Opera Association's choral group for several years.
Later in life he and his wife joined Alfredo's Dance Studio to learn ballroom dancing and found a new joy in dancing and competitions. They participated many years until health slowed them down.
God blessed us and all he met with a loving and kind gentleman. He taught us everything we needed to know, except how to live without him. He will be missed, but left so many memories to guide us.
A special thanks to aides, Jim and Michelle, and to Ohio Living Hospice.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St, Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121). A Funeral Service will be held at St. Paul's UMC 1459 South St. Millbury, Ohio on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery on Walbridge Rd., Millbury. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Online condolences to Albert's family may be left at:
www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 7, 2019