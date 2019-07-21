Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Albert J. "Al" Shaughnessy


1941 - 2019
Albert J. "Al" Shaughnessy Obituary
Albert "Al" J. Shaughnessy

Albert "Al" Shaughnessy, 77, of Toledo passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born on October 16,1941 in Toledo to Mary and Michael Shaughnessy. Al was a truck driver for Valley Farm Foods. He loved to gamble and play bingo. Al was the rock of his family.

Albert is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Nancy Shaughnessy; daughter, Nancy Shaughnessy; grandson, Adrian (Morgan) Ringling; great-granddaughter, Katarina Ringling and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, and 2 sisters.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. where the rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where family will receive guests after 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

A special thanks and memorials to Hospice of Northwest Ohio as well as all the staff at St. Charles Hospital and to Dr. Hassan and Dr. Sharma for all their wonderful care.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019
