Albert L. Hayes
1947-2020
Albert "Al" Hayes, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 at the age of 73. Al is survived by Marcie, his loving wife of 52 years and his sons, Randy (Geri), Mike (Emily), and Tim. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, Hunter, Amanda, Elizabeth, Colin,Audrey, Jon, Michael, and Kate, who adored their "Papa", as well as many extended family members and great friends. Al is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Eva.
Al was a 1965 graduate of Sylvania Burnham High School and a lifelong Sylvania Township resident. Serving the township and surrounding community throughout his life, Al was a volunteer for the police and fire departments for over 20 years, finishing as a captain in the fire department. He also was a deputy for the Lucas County Sheriff's Auxiliary, Chairman of the Board of Zoning Appeals, President of the Wildwood Hollow Neighborhood Association, and board member at the Franciscan Life Center.
His 45-year career in the construction business began the day after he graduated high school, and he worked as a carpenter for many years before becoming an estimator. In 1989, he was one of the founders of Lakeside Interior Contractors, which began in his dining room as a small company of 10 employees. Al's leadership, foresight, and toughness helped make Lakeside a finalist for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in1995, and he eventually guided Lakeside to its peak at over 300 employees. During his career, he also taught at the Carpenters' Apprenticeship School and served on the board as well.
In retirement, Al was blessed to be able to do the things he enjoyed throughout his life. He supported his sons and grandchildren in everything they did, whether that meant coaching or cheering them on in sports or attending musical performances. He also relished his time "Up North" at the cabin where he always had a project going, yet he still always found a way to be the ultimate host for his family and friends who came to snowmobile, hunt, or just relax.
Nearly every winter during his retirement, Al enjoyed spending time in Florida, where he and Marcie made great friends and always welcomed family to visit. No matter where he was, Al knew how to have a good time, made sure everyone else did, and loved winning big jackpots at the casino.
Like most people, Al had lofty personal and professional dreams, but unlike most, he had the courage and determination to achieve them.
To celebrate Al's life, there will be visitation at Walker Funeral Home 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd) on Wednesday, July 8, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., followed by services at 4:00. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to ProMedica Hospice or the American Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com