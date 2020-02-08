Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
New Home Missionary Baptist Church
653 Tecumseh
Toledo, OH
Albert L. Lee


1956 - 2020
Albert L. Lee Obituary
Albert L. Lee

Albert L. Lee, age 63, of Toledo, passed away February 2, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. Albert was born December 23, 1956 in Toledo to Percy and Alberta (Ratclif) Lee. He was pastor of the New Home Missionary Baptist Church for more than 16 years .

He is survived by his wife Sharon Lee, son, Albert (Tamara) Braswell, step-daughter, Tamekia (Andrew) Wilson, step-son, Darnell Moody, grandsons, Albert, Jr and Amari Braswell Darnell, Jr, and Karter Moody; siblings, Dana (Michelle) Lee, Debra Rushing, Regina Murphy, Tracy (Archie) Woodley and Trina Lee.

The family will receive guests, Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4 -6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel 4150 W. Laskey Rd Toledo. Family hour from 10 - 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at New Home Missionary Baptist Church 653 Tecumseh Toledo, funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

To leave a special message for Albert's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 8, 2020
