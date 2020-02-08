|
Albert L. Lee
Albert L. Lee, age 63, of Toledo, passed away February 2, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. Albert was born December 23, 1956 in Toledo to Percy and Alberta (Ratclif) Lee. He was pastor of the New Home Missionary Baptist Church for more than 16 years .
He is survived by his wife Sharon Lee, son, Albert (Tamara) Braswell, step-daughter, Tamekia (Andrew) Wilson, step-son, Darnell Moody, grandsons, Albert, Jr and Amari Braswell Darnell, Jr, and Karter Moody; siblings, Dana (Michelle) Lee, Debra Rushing, Regina Murphy, Tracy (Archie) Woodley and Trina Lee.
The family will receive guests, Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4 -6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel 4150 W. Laskey Rd Toledo. Family hour from 10 - 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at New Home Missionary Baptist Church 653 Tecumseh Toledo, funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 8, 2020