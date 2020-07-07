(News story) Albert Leroy "Al" Hayes, a longtime carpenter who owned and operated a construction contracting business in Maumee and was a community volunteer, died Thursday at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was 73.
He had colon and heart issues, his wife of 52 years, Marcie Hayes, said.
Mr. Hayes retired in 2003 after 45 years in construction, including most recently 13 years of co-owning and operating Lakeside Interior Contractors from its inception until his retirement. He helped build the company from 10 to about 300 employees, Mrs. Hayes said. After Mr. Hayes retired, the company moved to Perrysburg.
Before that, he was a carpenter for several employers in the Toledo area, from 1965, when he finished high school, until 1989, when he and three others formed their own company.
He also volunteered for the Sylvania Township police and fire departments for at least 20 years, retiring as a fire captain by 1989, his wife said.
Over the years, he also was a volunteer deputy for the Lucas County Sheriff's Auxiliary, helping control crowds during special events in the early 2000s.
Mr. Hayes was also a past president of the Sylvania Township board of zoning appeals, board member at the Franciscan Care Center nursing home, and a past president of the Wildwood Hollow Homeowners' Association.
"He was a very busy man. He just loved working and volunteering to help other people. He was also a mentor to many young people in construction. And he loved it," Mrs. Hayes said.
"And he had a lot of friends. Everybody liked him. He was kind. He was caring. He was just a good guy," she said.
Mr. Hayes was born June 28, 1947 in Toledo to Eva and Albert Hayes.
Having graduated from Sylvania Burnham High School, he completed carpenter apprenticeship training at a former Toledo apprenticeship school, where about 20 years later he taught carpentry for about five years, his wife said.
Upon completing his apprenticeship in the late 1960s, he hired on as a carpenter at Four Square Builders, in Toledo, beginning his career.
In retirement, he enjoyed going to the beach, having cookouts, and snowmobiling in Irons, Mich., where he and his wife owned a cabin.
Mr. Hayes was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sylvania.
Surviving are his wife, Marcie Hayes; sons, Randy, Mike, and Tim Hayes; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at noon Wednesday at Walker Funeral Home 5155 Sylvania Ave., with funeral services immediately following at 4 p.m.
The family suggests tributes to ProMedica Hospice or American Diabetes Association.
