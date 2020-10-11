1/1
Albert M. Gubala
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert M. Gubala

Albert M. Gubala, 86 years, of Temperance, MI passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020 in Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, OH. Albert was born on March 20, 1934 in Monroe, MI to Benjamin and Hannah (Green) Gubala.

He graduated from Ida Rural Agricultural School in 1951. Al was a dedicated employee at General Motors Powertrain, retiring after 32 years in 1986. Al enjoyed gardening on his John Deere tractor, playing horseshoes and euchre, and camping across the country. A striking bowler, he achieved a perfect score and was awarded a coveted 300 ring in 1998. As an avid sports fan, he supported the Detroit Tigers, U of M Wolverines and Detroit Lions.

Al is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sydney nee Craig; children, Dr. Deborah Karns and Mark (Nancy) Gubala; grandchildren, Hannah and Rachel; "adopted daughter" Barbie Sutter; sisters, Gertrude Bowman, Helen Bennett, and Lillian Baumhower. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Andrew, Benjamin Edward, Joseph and Leo; sisters, Margaret and Virginia.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI 48182 where the funeral service for Albert will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be held at 1:00 p.m. in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park 4210 W. Central Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43606.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Entombment
01:00 PM
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bedford Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved