Albert M. GubalaAlbert M. Gubala, 86 years, of Temperance, MI passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020 in Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, OH. Albert was born on March 20, 1934 in Monroe, MI to Benjamin and Hannah (Green) Gubala.He graduated from Ida Rural Agricultural School in 1951. Al was a dedicated employee at General Motors Powertrain, retiring after 32 years in 1986. Al enjoyed gardening on his John Deere tractor, playing horseshoes and euchre, and camping across the country. A striking bowler, he achieved a perfect score and was awarded a coveted 300 ring in 1998. As an avid sports fan, he supported the Detroit Tigers, U of M Wolverines and Detroit Lions.Al is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sydney nee Craig; children, Dr. Deborah Karns and Mark (Nancy) Gubala; grandchildren, Hannah and Rachel; "adopted daughter" Barbie Sutter; sisters, Gertrude Bowman, Helen Bennett, and Lillian Baumhower. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Andrew, Benjamin Edward, Joseph and Leo; sisters, Margaret and Virginia.Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI 48182 where the funeral service for Albert will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be held at 1:00 p.m. in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park 4210 W. Central Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43606.