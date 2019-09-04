Home

Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Albert Michalak Jr.


1933 - 2019
Albert Michalak Jr. Obituary
Albert Michalak Jr.

Albert Michalak Jr., age 86, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born May 15, 1933 in Toledo to Albert and Helen (Idzkowski) Michalak Sr. Al proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was employed by the CSX Railroad for 33 years. He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 110, the former V.F.W. Post 3265, and AmVets Post 222. Al frequently traveled to Tennessee with his wife, Alma, and daughter, Rosie, to enjoy fishing, hunting, and camping in the scenic mountains.

Al is survived by his wife, Alma J. Michalak; children, Debbie Ann (John) Levally, Timothy (Joyce) Michalak, Steven Michalak, Phil Michalak, Clifford (Lynn) Michalak, Teresa (David) Williams, and Rose Michalak; brother, Joe (Betty) Michalak; sister, Carol Pereus; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Albert Michalak III and John Michalak; daughter, baby girl Michalak; sisters, Kay Jazwieck, Gertrude Crandall, and Dorothy Anson; and grandchild, Adam Michalak.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611. The Funeral Service for Al will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Lake Township Cemetery with military honors.

Albert's family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the nurses and staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio and also to Dr. Michael Neverauskas for his many years of care. Memorial donations may be given to Veterans Matter 3450 Central Ave. #108 Toledo, OH 43606. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019
