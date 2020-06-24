Albert PeralesAlbert Perales, age 76, of Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. Albert was born to Francisco and Angelita (Gonzalez) Perales on January 11, 1944, in Erie, Michigan. Albert was a graduate of Waite High School where he played football. He worked for L.O.F./Pilkington and Frog City. Albert coached football for many years and was a longtime coach for Birmingham. He loved cooking, especially Mexican food, and sharing it with his friends. In his later years, he enjoyed going out to eat with his sister, Helen. Albert took classes at The Love of Art and was an excellent painter. He also loved to sing Karaoke. He like to watch Ohio State and Notre Dame Football.Albert is survived by his children, Dawn (Larry) Pioterek, Tony (Faith) Perales, Tina Laurell and Angel (Dayco) Thornton; sister, Erlinda Alvarado; sisters-in-law, Lucia and Virginia Perales; grandchildren, Nichole, Katie, Anthony, Daniel, Britney (Levi), Thomas, Olivia, D'Angelo and Viviann; great-grandchildren, Remington, Ryder and Levi Jr.; many, many nieces and nephews and cousins.Family and Friends are welcome to visit at Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon on Saturday , June 20, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m.