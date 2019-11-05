Home

Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
Albert R. Zutavern IV


1966 - 2019
Albert R. Zutavern IV Obituary
Albert R. Zutavern IV

Albert "Bud" Zutavern IV, 53, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. He was born on May 12, 1966 to Albert Zutavern III and Judith (Meyers) Stribling in Toledo Ohio.

Left to cherish his memory is his spouse, Ruth Nicoletti; sons, Shane and Tyler Zutavern; parents, and siblings, Sheila Meyers, Krista Ressler, Michael Davis, Andre Stribling, Eric Stribling, Stephanie Zieman, Levern Stribling, and Rosalyn Stribling.

Family and friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768) 3500 Navarre Ave. Oregon, OH. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, OH. Online condolences may be left at

hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
