Albert R. Zutavern IV
Albert "Bud" Zutavern IV, 53, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. He was born on May 12, 1966 to Albert Zutavern III and Judith (Meyers) Stribling in Toledo Ohio.
Left to cherish his memory is his spouse, Ruth Nicoletti; sons, Shane and Tyler Zutavern; parents, and siblings, Sheila Meyers, Krista Ressler, Michael Davis, Andre Stribling, Eric Stribling, Stephanie Zieman, Levern Stribling, and Rosalyn Stribling.
Family and friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768) 3500 Navarre Ave. Oregon, OH. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, OH. Online condolences may be left at
Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019