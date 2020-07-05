Albert T. CarrAlbert Theodore Carr, 83, of Toledo and formerly of Port Clinton, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home. He was born July 1, 1936 in Port Clinton to the late Dorsey R. and Catherine (Kristoff) Carr. Extremely hard working and an excellent provider, Albert worked for over 25 years at U.S. Gypsum in Port Clinton then for 25 years at General Motors in Toledo before retiring in 2000.In his free time, Albert enjoyed fishing, camping and was an avid fan of Notre Dame Football. He also loved dogs and will best be remembered as a devoted husband and father.Albert is survived by his loving wife of more than 63 years, Therese (Leary) Carr; children, Tom Carr (Sue), Albert "Tedd" Carr, Jr. and Catherine Rose Carr (Lance Greene); grandchildren, Thomas and Jason Carr and Jennifer Phillips; great grandchildren, Emma Phillips and Ava Carr; and brother, Dorsey Carr, Jr. He was also preceded in death by a son, Timothy; and brother, William Carr.Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home, 216 Washington St., Port Clinton, OH 43452. The funeral ceremony will be held privately at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.Memorial contributions are suggested to a local veteran's organization in Albert's name.