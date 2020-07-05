1/
Albert T. Carr
1936 - 2020
Albert Theodore Carr, 83, of Toledo and formerly of Port Clinton, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home. He was born July 1, 1936 in Port Clinton to the late Dorsey R. and Catherine (Kristoff) Carr. Extremely hard working and an excellent provider, Albert worked for over 25 years at U.S. Gypsum in Port Clinton then for 25 years at General Motors in Toledo before retiring in 2000.

In his free time, Albert enjoyed fishing, camping and was an avid fan of Notre Dame Football. He also loved dogs and will best be remembered as a devoted husband and father.

Albert is survived by his loving wife of more than 63 years, Therese (Leary) Carr; children, Tom Carr (Sue), Albert "Tedd" Carr, Jr. and Catherine Rose Carr (Lance Greene); grandchildren, Thomas and Jason Carr and Jennifer Phillips; great grandchildren, Emma Phillips and Ava Carr; and brother, Dorsey Carr, Jr. He was also preceded in death by a son, Timothy; and brother, William Carr.

Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home, 216 Washington St., Port Clinton, OH 43452. The funeral ceremony will be held privately at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions are suggested to a local veteran's organization in Albert's name.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Gerner-Wolf- Walker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
July 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.1Cor1:3,4
July 2, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
July 2, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
July 1, 2020
Dear Cathy and Lance, so sorry for the lost of Cathys father.
Bubba and I want yall to know you are in our prayers.
Rebecca and Gary Palmer
Friend
July 1, 2020
I worked with Albert at U S Gypsum Co. He was a great guy and had a wonderful sense of humor. So sorry to hear of his passing. RIP
Dave Hamann
Coworker
