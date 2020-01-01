Home

Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Peinert Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Rd.
Waterville, OH
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Peinert Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Rd.
Waterville, OH
Albert William Rieck


1928 - 2020
Albert William Rieck Obituary
Albert William Rieck

Albert William Rieck died suddenly in his home on December 29th, 2019. He was the son of William Henry and Emma Augusta (Schaefer) Rieck. Albert attended Longfellow Grade School and graduated from Macomber Vocational School in 1946.

He was a member of the United States Navy and earned an Honorable Discharge, April 12, 1948. He worked at Electric Auto-Lite, the Lima Locomotive Works, Willys Motors, A. O. Smith, and Libbey Owens Ford. He retired in 1985 from Owens-Illinois Glass Container Division (Westwood Avenue in Toledo) after 30 years of service. He worked on the design and repair of the Glass Bottle Machines. Albert was a lifetime member of Riverby Hills Golf Course and posted the clubs handicaps for players daily. In his retirement he took up watercolor and oil painting and was a member of the Monday Morning Painters and the Toledo Artist Club. For the past 20 years, Albert made calendars featuring his paintings. These were given to family and friends as a way of showing his appreciation and love.

He was preceded in death by his parents and both wives. He is survived by his loving daughter, Lynn Rieck; his sister, Norma Schrickel; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitaion will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville, OH. Services will follow at 12 noon. Following cremation Albert will be buried at the Wakeman Cemetery in Waterville, Ohio, in the Spring.

Donations in Albert's memory are encouraged to the Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 North Main St. #2, Clarkston MI 48346. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Jan. 1, 2020
